1 man shot at bus stop near east 27th, Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at Truman Medical Center/University Health with a serious but non-life threatening shooting injury.

According to KCPD, the man was shot at a bus stop near E 27th Street and Jackson Avenue.

The victim said another man drove by and fired a gun at him.

The victim was then driven to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

—

