1 man shot at bus stop near east 27th, Jackson Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man arrived at Truman Medical Center/University Health with a serious but non-life threatening shooting injury.
According to KCPD, the man was shot at a bus stop near E 27th Street and Jackson Avenue.
The victim said another man drove by and fired a gun at him.
The victim was then driven to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.