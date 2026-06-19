1 man shot, killed near Kansas City, Missouri, apartment building Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday that left one man dead.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment building in the 9400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Officers found a man in the parking lot who had been shot and was unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, per KCPD.

Police said preliminary information indicates the victim and another individual got into an argument that started inside an apartment and moved to the parking lot.

Additional people joined the argument, and it escalated to shots being fired, which hit the victim. The suspects then fled the scene, according to police.

As of 7:10 p.m., detectives are seeking witnesses as investigators process evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.