1 man shot to death Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri's Northeast Industrial District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man shot to death about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Gardner and Choteau in Kansas City, Missouri's Northeast Industrial District.

The victim was an adult male, according to KCMO police.

No word on what led to the 118th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

