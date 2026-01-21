1 man shot to death Wednesday afternoon in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim, an adult male, was found in a vehicle at Linwood and Broadway boulevards just before 4:30 p.m.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians are gathering evidence at the scene.

This was the eighth homicide of the year in KCMO, compared to 11 homicides at this time last year in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.