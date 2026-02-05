1 man sustains injuries in overnight fire at Johnson County, Missouri, business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District responded to a commercial fire early Thursday morning north of Warrensburg.

The initial call came in around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for a fire at W.A. Jackson Firearms, located at 682 NW 11th Road.

The owner was inside the structure when smoke began filling the building, and he exited after being unable to find the source of the fire, according to the fire department.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the structure was "heavily involved."

“Crews encountered a well-established fire when they arrived,” Captain Joe Jennings said in a social media post. “Our focus was on extinguishment and preventing any extension beyond the building.”

The man was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and was later released.

The Missouri State Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, per Johnson County fire.

