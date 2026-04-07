1 man with critical injuries after crash into Miami County stockyard that killed 4 cows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered critical injuries Monday night when his vehicle ran off the road, into a stockyard, and killed four cows, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department said the man was traveling west about 6:15 p.m. on West 231st Street east of Pflumm Road.

The victim's car veered off the street and into the stockyard, killing four cows.

The injured man's car was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

It is unknown what caused the victim's car to leave the road.

231st Street between Pflumm and Long roads will be closed during the crash investigation.

Motorists can use West 223rd Street as an alternate route, according to the sheriff's office.

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