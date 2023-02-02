1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of The Paseo.

There is no word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

—

