1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The shooting happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of The Paseo.
There is no word on what led to the violence.
This is a developing story, Check back for updates.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.