1 pedestrian dead in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
The incident happened at 12:55 p.m. at north 55th Street and Leavenworth Road, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
Traffic is currently being blocked between 55th Street and 57th Street on Leavenworth Road.
This is a developing story.
