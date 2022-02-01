1 pedestrian dead in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident happened at 12:55 p.m. at north 55th Street and Leavenworth Road, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Traffic is currently being blocked between 55th Street and 57th Street on Leavenworth Road.

This is a developing story.

