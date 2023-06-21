1 person arrested in Tuesday night shooting incident in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers arrested one person Tuesday night after a shooting that sent a victim to a hospital.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police are on the scene investigating with no word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as soon as more information is released.

