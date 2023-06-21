Watch Now
1 person arrested in Tuesday night shooting incident in KCMO

Posted at 9:26 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 22:26:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers arrested one person Tuesday night after a shooting that sent a victim to a hospital.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. near East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police are on the scene investigating with no word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as soon as more information is released.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

