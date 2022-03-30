1 person critically hurt in Tuesday shooting on Troost Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening wounds Tuesday night in a KCMO shooting.
Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at East 31st Street and Troost Avenue.
No word on what led to the shooting.
Detectives were in the area looking for anyone with information about the crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
