1 person critically injured, 3 others with serious after KCATA bus and two vehicles collided Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1 person was critically injured, 3 others seriously injured in a crash Sunday at Truman Road and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The wreck happened about 12:15 p.m.

The busy intersection was shut down so police could investigate what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

