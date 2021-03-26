Woman critically injured in shooting at hair salon near 43rd, Blue Ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is fighting for her life following a shooting Friday afternoon at a hair salon in the 4300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
It happened after an argument between the woman and a suspect, who fled the scene.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
