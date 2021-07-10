Juvenile critically injured in shooting near 11th and Belmont Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male juvenile was critically injured after being shot near east 11th Street & Belmont Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed with critical injuries but was in stable condition.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, officers are searching for a grey or black truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

