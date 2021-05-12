1 person critically injured in shooting near 40th Street, Benton Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting near East 40th Street and South Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday evening.

KCPD officers found the person just before 6 p.m.

The victim was transferred to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

