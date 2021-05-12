1 person critically injured in shooting near 40th Street, Benton Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting near East 40th Street and South Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday evening.
KCPD officers found the person just before 6 p.m.
The victim was transferred to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.