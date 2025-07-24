1 person critically injured in traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 169 Highway in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pickup truck driver was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when his truck hit the back of a trailer towing a piece of farm equipment.

The crash happened on U.S. 169 Highway and forced the closure of the southbound lanes from 207th Street to 215th Street in Spring Hill, Kansas.

The driver of the vehicle towing the farm equipment was not seriously injured.

The crash damaged the highway, and crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation made repairs before the highway reopened Wednesday evening.

