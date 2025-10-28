1 person critically injured in Tuesday afternoon Blue Springs house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in the 2400 block of SW Jackson Court in Blue Springs.

Flames were coming from a sliding glass door when crews arrived, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Nathan Manley said.

Firefighters found the victim inside the house.

No word on whether the victim was a man or woman, their age or any other victim information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

