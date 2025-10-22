1 person critically injured Wednesday in Northland traffic crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at North Parvin Road and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a gray Toyota Matrix was going north on North Bennington Avenue.

The driver stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of North Parvin Road and North Bennnington Avenue.

When the driver of the Toyota Matrix pulled into the intersection, a white Ford Focus traveling at a high rate of speed on Northeast Parvin Road slammed into the Toyota Matrix, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Matrix, alone in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus suffered serious injuries. Two passengers in the Ford Focus were uninjured.

