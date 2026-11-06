1 person critically wounded in shooting Thursday night in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical gunshot wounds in a shooting Thursday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. near East 29th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

No information about what led to the violence or a description of the suspect were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

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