1 person dead, 1 in custody following apparent homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another in custody following an apparent homicide in Raytown.
Raytown police were called out to the 6800 block of Hawthorne at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday on a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead in a vehicle.
Another adult was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information is available at this time.
