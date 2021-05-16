1 person dead, 1 in custody following apparent homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another in custody following an apparent homicide in Raytown.

Raytown police were called out to the 6800 block of Hawthorne at 7:25 a.m. on Sunday on a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead in a vehicle.

Another adult was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

