KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Broadway Boulevard.

1 person dead in Friday shooting on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri

Officers were dispatched around 2:45 p.m., per KCPD.

Responding officers found one person shot with serious injuries. KCPD said the individual has since died from those injuries.

This is a developing story.

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