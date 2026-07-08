1 person dead in motorcycle crash on I-29 near NW 64th Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a fiery motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 29 near NW 64th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, closing all southbound lanes of the interstate.

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. at the top of the southbound Interstate 29 ramp from NW 64th Street.

A tractor-trailer was also involved in the crash. No word on whether the truck driver was injured.

Police closed all lanes of southbound I-29 and sent traffic onto NW 64th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.