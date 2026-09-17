At least 1 person dead in Wednesday night homicide near Truman, Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a homicide left at least one person dead Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. near Truman Road and Askew Avenue.

It was not immediately known what caused the victim's death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.