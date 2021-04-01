1 person dead, Independence police officer recovering after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and an officer recovering after being shot in the head.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Independence Police were first notified of a person shooting a rifle into a residence on Carlisle Avenue around 11:20 on Tuesday night. When officers arrived, shots were fired. The suspect was struck as well as an Independence police officer who was shot in the head.

Both were transported to the hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead. The officer is reportedly conscious and stable.

The initial call was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.

