1 person died, another suffered critical injuries Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park traffic crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another suffered critical injuries in a multi-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 435 near U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.

According to a spokesman for Johnson County MED-ACT, the crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

A third person in the accident is in stable condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Traffic is snarled as Overland Park police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

