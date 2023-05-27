1 person dies after Friday night shooting near East 83rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a shooting Friday night in the 1200 block of 83rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Metro Patrol officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:53 p.m. Friday, and found one victim with injuries from gunfire.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and died from injuries hours later, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

