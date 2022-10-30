1 person found dead Sunday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians on the scene of what police call a "suspicious death" on Kansas City's east side.
Someone alerted police about a body about 9:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Topping Avenue on the edge of Blue Valley Park.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
