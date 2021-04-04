KCPD investigate homicide at 60th Street, Highland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the area of East 60th Street and Highland Avenue, where a victim was located in critical condition.

The victim died a short time later.

There is no additional information at this time.

Hours before the shooting, several community members gathered for a Stop the Violence rally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

