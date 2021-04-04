KCPD investigate homicide at 60th Street, Highland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police responded to the area of East 60th Street and Highland Avenue, where a victim was located in critical condition.
The victim died a short time later.
There is no additional information at this time.
Hours before the shooting, several community members gathered for a Stop the Violence rally.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.