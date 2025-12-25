1 person in critical condition after shooting in Crossroads Arts District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri, on Christmas afternoon.

The shooting occurred near 19th and Main streets at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Westbound 19th Street is currently blocked between Main and Walnut streets as the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

No suspect information was immediately made available.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.