1 person in critical condition after shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday near the 7300 block of East 108th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting, which left one person injured, took place near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Ruskin High School.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD has taken a suspect in the shooting into custody.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

