1 person in critical condition after vehicle doing donuts strikes minibike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition Sunday morning after a vehicle doing donuts in Kansas City, Missouri, struck a minibike.

Around 2:46 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge Charger was doing donuts near Vietnam Veterans Memorial Drive and Broadway Boulevard.

A minibike driving north on Broadway within a large group of motorcycles and ATVs was struck by the Dodge.

The driver of the minibike was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge drove away from the scene after the crash.

The minibike driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

