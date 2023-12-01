1 person in serious condition after shooting in southeast KCMO early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in serious but stable condition after a shooting early Friday morning in southeast Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

Around 1:42 a.m., a person in an unknown vehicle shot multiple gunshots into a residence, striking the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

This is story will be updated as information becomes available.

