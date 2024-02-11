Watch Now
1 person injured after stolen car rams Fairway police vehicle, flees officers

Posted at 6:19 AM, Feb 11, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered serious injuries after a driver rammed a Fairway police vehicle and fled officers Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Before 6:20 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Impala attempted to flee from the Fairway Police Department, per KHP.

The driver rammed a Fairway police vehicle and continued to flee.

The stolen vehicle attempted to turn onto 24th Street from Interstate 35 and struck a guard rail.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was not injured and was taken into custody at 6:21 p.m.

The 21-year-old female passenger, also of KCMO, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

KHP is investigating the crash.

