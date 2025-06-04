1 person injured in early Wednesday house fire in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Independence.

Firefighters received a call around 3:20 a.m. of a single-family residence on fire along E. 29th Street.

The first crews on the scene reported fire coming from the garage and set up a plan to attack the fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. A spokesperson said one civilian suffered minor injuries in the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

