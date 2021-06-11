1 person injured in Friday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person sustained serious injuries in a shooting near 33rd Street and Cleveland Avenue Friday morning.
Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the scene a little after 4 a.m.
Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but is now stable.
It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.