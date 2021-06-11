1 person injured in Friday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person sustained serious injuries in a shooting near 33rd Street and Cleveland Avenue Friday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the scene a little after 4 a.m.

Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but is now stable.

It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time.

