1 person killed, 1 critically injured in crash Thursday night in Blue Springs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and a second person critically injured in a Thursday night crash in Blue Springs.

Police were called at 5:20 p.m. on a two-vehicle crash at 19th Street and U.S. 40 Highway.

The driver of one vehicle was injured and died at a hospital, according to the Blue Springs Police Department.

The driver's name was not released Thursday night.

A second person in that vehicle suffered critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the crash scene.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 40 Highway were closed at 15th Street, according to a Facebook post from the Blue Springs Police Department.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.