1 person killed Friday night at Independence and Monroe avenues in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed Friday night in what the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said is the city's latest homicide.

No information was available on whether the victim was male or female, shot, stabbed or killed by other means.

According to the police department's website, this was the 36th homicide of the year in KCMO.

There had been 44 homicides at the same time last year in KCMO.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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