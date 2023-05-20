1 person killed in homicide Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received reports of a shooting shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene at 8621 Drury Ave. and located one victim, who passed away from gunshot injuries.

KCPD is investigating the homicide.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.