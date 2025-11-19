1 man killed Tuesday night at Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed Tuesday night at Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene.

KSHB 41 has a reporter and photographer going to the scene to gather more information.

This was the 126th homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 135 at this time last year.

