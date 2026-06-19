1 person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

It occurred Friday afternoon near East 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said one person was shot. The individual was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A subject of interest has been detained at the scene of the shooting for further investigation, per KCPD.

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