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1 person sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting Friday

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Al Miller/KSHB
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday that sent one person to the hospital.

It occurred Friday afternoon near East 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said one person was shot. The individual was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A subject of interest has been detained at the scene of the shooting for further investigation, per KCPD.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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