1 person seriously injured in shooting at BP gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a BP gas station at Winner Road and Hardesty Avenue, where the victim was located.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

