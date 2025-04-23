1 person shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after being shot in the 7500 block of Northeast 75th Court in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

No other information was immediately available on the victim or a possible suspect.

This was the 44th homicide of the year in KCMO.

There had been 43 homicides in the city at this time a year ago.

