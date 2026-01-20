1 person shot, critically wounded Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and suffered critical wounds Monday night at an apartment building in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. inside the building at East 16th Street and Jackson Avenue.

No word on what led to the violence.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene looking for witnesses and gathering evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.