1 man shot, killed in 3300 block of Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday.

Right at 4 p.m., KCPD officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Garfield Avenue for a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the side of a house in the area.

Police said officers then found an adult male unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid and called for emergency medical personnel, who declared the man dead at the scene.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside the residence when one or more suspects fired shots striking him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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