1 person shot, killed in 3500 block of Roberts Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed Friday morning in the 3500 block of Roberts Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered one person with gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared deceased about fifteen minutes later.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

