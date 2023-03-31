Watch Now
1 person shot, killed in 3500 block of Roberts Street

Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 09:08:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed Friday morning in the 3500 block of Roberts Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered one person with gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared deceased about fifteen minutes later.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

