Police identify man shot to death late Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim as Derrick D. McDonald, 53.

ORIGINAL STORY | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late-night homicide.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of the 5600 block of East 28th Street on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the front steps of a residence.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

KCPD said there's no word on what led up to the shooting, and no suspect is in custody.

This was the 78th homicide of the year in KCMO.

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