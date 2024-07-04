1 person shot to death Thursday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting death.

Police say the shooting took place just before 3 p.m. near East 69th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

One person died in the shooting, per KCPD.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

