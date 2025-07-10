1 person shot to death Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Thursday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found the victim about 4:10 p.m. in the 11800 block of Winchester Avenue.

No word on whether the victim was a man or woman.

This was the 87th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri, compared with 79 at this time a year ago.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.