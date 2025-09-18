1 person shot to death Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police received reports of numerous gunshots about 9:30 p.m. near East 10th Street and Prospect Avenue.

They found the victim on the street and he died a short time later.

No victim name had been released late Wednesday.

This was the 116th homicide of the year in KCMO compared with 113 at this time in 2024.

