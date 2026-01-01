1 person suffered critical injuries in stabbing Thursday on KC Area Transportation Authority bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries in stabbing Thursday on a KC Area Transportation Authority bus.

The stabbing happened at 4 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

No information on what led to the violence.

No arrest had been made as of 4:45 p.m.

