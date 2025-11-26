1 person suffered critical injuries in Tuesday night traffic crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said one man suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on U.S. 40 Highway near Kendall Drive.

Police said a 2012 Audi A6 sedan hit a 2013 Ford Explorer as the Explorer pulled out of the he parking lot of the American Legion.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damages

The driver of the Audi stayed at the crash scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer is in critical condition at a hospital.

